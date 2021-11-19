Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.31 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31, Briefing.com reports. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. New Street Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vipshop stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Vipshop worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

