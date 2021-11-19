Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.31 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31, Briefing.com reports. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $46.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. New Street Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.
Vipshop Company Profile
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
