Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SRAD. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.11.

SRAD opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $28.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,911,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

