Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.20 (LON:MTE)

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:MTE) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MTE opened at GBX 226 ($2.95) on Friday. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 144.50 ($1.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 226.99 ($2.97). The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of £406.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 622.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,394.87.

Get Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

In other Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust news, insider Caroline Roxburgh bought 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £393.60 ($514.24).

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.