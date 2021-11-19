Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Declares $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of GRIN stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. On average, analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.