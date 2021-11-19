Comerica Bank Has $5.71 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $350.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.79 and a 12-month high of $353.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.10.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,465 shares of company stock worth $25,743,063. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

