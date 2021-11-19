Comerica Bank Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 48,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $172.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.08 and a 200-day moving average of $164.47. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.47 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

