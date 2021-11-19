SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,113 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIVB. Wedbush increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $744.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $337.83 and a one year high of $763.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $685.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.47 EPS. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

