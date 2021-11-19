Marshall Wace LLP Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,052 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in GasLog Partners were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 231.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 80,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 56,403 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 73.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 30.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 277,391 shares during the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $4.99 on Friday. GasLog Partners LP has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $247.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP).

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.