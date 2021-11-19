Comerica Bank Sells 1,114 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,123,000 after buying an additional 151,057 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $752,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,163,000 after buying an additional 91,648 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,623,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $192.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.56. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

