Biffa (LON:BIFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 430 ($5.62).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of Biffa in a report on Thursday.

BIFF opened at GBX 355.50 ($4.64) on Thursday. Biffa has a 52-week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 419.50 ($5.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 378.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 339.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

In other news, insider Richard Pike sold 26,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total transaction of £94,093.20 ($122,933.37). Also, insider Michael Topham sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total value of £478,750 ($625,489.94).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

