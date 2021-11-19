Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) target price on the stock.

CBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,580 ($20.64).

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 1,342 ($17.53) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,509.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,547.15. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,105 ($14.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In other news, insider Mike Morgan purchased 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($19.51) per share, with a total value of £20,304.80 ($26,528.35). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,964.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

