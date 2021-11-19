Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

BEG stock opened at GBX 137.57 ($1.80) on Thursday. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 85.76 ($1.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.34 ($1.96). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £209.34 million and a P/E ratio of 1,374.00.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

