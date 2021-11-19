Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of ABEO opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.40. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,355 shares of company stock worth $161,858. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

