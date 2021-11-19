Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRST. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 411.11 ($5.37).

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 345.60 ($4.52) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £887.92 million and a P/E ratio of 15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 378.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 713.81. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

