Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRST. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 411.11 ($5.37).

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 345.60 ($4.52) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £887.92 million and a P/E ratio of 15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 378.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 713.81. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

