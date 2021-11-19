Bank of America Lowers Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $7.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,879,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 960,864 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 158,710 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,044,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 900,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

