Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$118.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on L. CIBC boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$103.50.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$98.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.40. The company has a market cap of C$33.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.11. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

