BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 105.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,047.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ BHTG opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. BioHiTech Global has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 33.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 68,152 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioHiTech Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

