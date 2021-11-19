Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.29. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

