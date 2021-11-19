Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Boosted by B. Riley

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) – B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Brooks Automation in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRKS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $119.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 19.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $323,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,952. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

