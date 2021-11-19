Cormark Lowers Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$10.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.93.

TSE REAL opened at C$7.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of C$621.22 million and a PE ratio of 14.75. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$7.65 and a 52-week high of C$26.45.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

