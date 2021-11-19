Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,789 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.04.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $241.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

