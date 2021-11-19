Cypress Capital Group Has $1.27 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $193.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.71 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.