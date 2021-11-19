Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Lowered by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $136.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $138.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.49.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.