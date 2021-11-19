SVB Leerink Trims BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Target Price to $66.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.77. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $3,791,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth about $223,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

