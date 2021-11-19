FY2021 EPS Estimates for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Cut by Analyst

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immatics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.38). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Get Immatics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX opened at $12.17 on Friday. Immatics has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 121.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,759,000 after buying an additional 2,187,731 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,401,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Immatics by 39.0% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 134,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Immatics by 395.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 124,847 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immatics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 102,857 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.