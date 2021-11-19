Halma’s (HLMA) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a research report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,402.20 ($31.38).

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 3,176 ($41.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 2,158.22 ($28.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,189 ($41.66). The stock has a market cap of £12.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,979.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,822.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

In other Halma news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total value of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.