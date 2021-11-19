Halma’s (HLMA) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a research report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,402.20 ($31.38).
Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 3,176 ($41.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 2,158.22 ($28.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,189 ($41.66). The stock has a market cap of £12.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,979.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,822.96.
In other Halma news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total value of £313,700 ($409,851.06).
About Halma
Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.
