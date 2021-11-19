Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Cut to GBX 250 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 282.50 ($3.69).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

