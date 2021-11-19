AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the October 14th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMPX. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in AEA-Bridges Impact by 8.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

NYSE IMPX opened at $9.83 on Friday. AEA-Bridges Impact has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $11.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.