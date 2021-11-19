Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 66.70 ($0.87) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £952.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00. Mitie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 37.96 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.74.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.