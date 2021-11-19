Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 66.70 ($0.87) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £952.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00. Mitie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 37.96 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

