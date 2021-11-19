Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $185.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.37.

TDOC stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $120.67 and a one year high of $308.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,130. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

