E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,727,600 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the October 14th total of 1,224,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 863.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENAKF opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. E.On has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.