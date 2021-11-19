Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) to Neutral

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.87.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $397.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.88. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of -130.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $14,874,385.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,138,928 shares of company stock worth $373,029,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

