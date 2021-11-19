Marshall Wace LLP Invests $4.83 Million in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 499,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Noble Rock Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,451,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $967,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,897,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $967,000.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NRAC stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.