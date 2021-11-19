Marshall Wace LLP Buys 11,179 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $171,688,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after buying an additional 314,147 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,707,000 after buying an additional 284,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,540,000 after buying an additional 251,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL opened at $259.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $130.88 and a twelve month high of $273.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.07.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.