OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 161.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 377,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA lowered their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE OCFT opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $974.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.25.

OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

