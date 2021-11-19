Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,084 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 62,916 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $1,003,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $175.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

