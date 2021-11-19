Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) traded down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.

About Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corp. engages in the aacquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. It operates its business through the following segments: Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes all other properties and related exploration and development activities.

