AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $25.16. Approximately 15,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 61,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGNC Investment stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGNCP)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

