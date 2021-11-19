Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Shares Down 3.5%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.62. 316,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 714,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Hello Pal International from $1.87 to $2.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

