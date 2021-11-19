Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37. 7,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 19,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LPSIF)

Legend Power Systems, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a device that saves electrical energy. It offers solutions to owners of commercial and industrial buildings through Conservation Voltage Reduction. The company was founded by Gerald A. Gill on May 31, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.