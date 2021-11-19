Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Sells $246,157.22 in Stock

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,539,000 after purchasing an additional 244,620 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,398,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,701,000 after buying an additional 3,608,311 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Welbilt by 3,376.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,282,000 after buying an additional 3,814,817 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Welbilt by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,899,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,918,000 after buying an additional 1,611,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,275,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,118,000 after buying an additional 692,439 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

