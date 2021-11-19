Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Sells $246,157.22 in Stock

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $25.19.
Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
