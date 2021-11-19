Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $1,400.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wedbush from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSLA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,096.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 354.82, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla has a 1-year low of $487.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $909.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $746.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,014,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

