Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 3,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 52,661 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $321,232.10.

On Friday, November 5th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 167,701 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $1,056,516.30.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 116,500 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $760,745.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 34,101 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $170,846.01.

On Friday, October 8th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 43,692 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $218,460.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.29% and a negative net margin of 67.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ETON. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 150,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

