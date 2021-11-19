Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aramark in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARMK. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Aramark stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

