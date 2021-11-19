TrueDeck (TDP) Price Down 42.2% This Week

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 19th. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 42.2% against the dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $170,022.27 and approximately $14,583.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00049335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00222891 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00089908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

