Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24, RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canadian Solar stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,004 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Canadian Solar worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

