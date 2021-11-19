American National Bank Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

American National Bank lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 435,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $391.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $131.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

