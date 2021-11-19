Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.
NNOX opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $909.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $94.81.
Separately, Lifesci Capital cut Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
About Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.