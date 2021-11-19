Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

NNOX opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $909.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $94.81.

Separately, Lifesci Capital cut Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 1,860.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

