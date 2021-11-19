American National Bank Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American National Bank grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1,135.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $125.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

