American National Bank Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

American National Bank lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 47,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,339,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after buying an additional 216,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $87.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.91. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

